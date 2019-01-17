New bridge to be built at North Lake, P.E.I.

A new bridge will be built in North Lake Harbour, P.E.I., to improve clearance for boat traffic and provide better access to facilities in the area, the province says.

The P.E.I. government plans to spend $2.5 million to replace the existing bridge with a taller, more modern structure. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.

"A new bridge will make a tremendous difference not only in the harbour, but in the community of Eastern Kings," said harbour manager at North Lake Harbour Authority Sheila Eastman in a written news release.

"This has been something the harbour authority has hoped for and we are excited to see real changes happening."

The North Lake Bridge was originally built in 1969. (CBC)

Paula Biggar, minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy, said the government recognized the need to replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1969.

"As the gateway to the tuna capital of the world the North Lake bridge plays an important role in the Eastern Kings region," she said.

All vehicle traffic will be detoured to nearby Route 16 (Northside Road) during construction, the release said.

