Community members persist in searching North Cape shoreline for signs of 2 fishermen

For a second day, strong winds suspended the RCMP's search for the bodies of two missing fishermen in North Cape, P.E.I., but people continue to comb the shoreline looking for any signs of the two men.

Community members have been scanning the waters in the area since Glen DesRoches and Moe Getson's boat the Kyla Anne capsized Tuesday. Only one crew member made it to shore.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre ended its search on the water Wednesday evening.

Local fishermen continued to search on the water into Friday night but on Saturday, wind gusts up to 75 km/h saw those efforts scaled back too. High winds also prompted prompted P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue to scale back efforts Thursday night.

Community continues search

But residents have remained vigilant. Dozens of people, on foot and on ATVs, continued searching the shoreline Saturday.

Judy Gaudet said she's driven from Summerside once a day with her binoculars since the incident.

"I'm just curious like everybody else and just hoping to see anything that might help. Anything at all. A piece of anything just to give these poor families some closure which they dearly dearly deserve," she said.

Gaudet, who used to live in Tignish, said she's not surprised to see so many people still searching the shoreline.

"The sea is just so unforgiving right now. It hits everyone, especially in a small community where fishing is your main livelihood. It's terrible. It just hits everyone."

'Everybody misses them'

Fred Blanchard, who lives near Tignish, was also at the shore Saturday to look for DesRoches and Getson.

"I'm a fishermen ... and if it was my son missing I would like him to be found too," he said.

Fred Vutler from Miminegash was visiting the area to be with the community while the search continues.

"I'm still praying to God that they find them ... everybody misses them."

"The area's probably been scoured. Looked over and over again but an extra set of eyes never hurts," said Derrick Blacquiere, who was searching the shoreline at North Cape.

"I don't know them personally but it doesn't make any difference. It could be total strangers and we'd still feel the same way," Blacquiere said.

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue intends to return when weather conditions improve.

