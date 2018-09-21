Skip to Main Content
Ground Search and Rescue mission at North Cape suspended

High winds prompted P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue to scale back efforts Thursday night to find two missing fishermen.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue has suspended its operation until the weather improves. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

A shoreline search continues for the fishermen, Glen DesRoches and Maurice (Moe) Getson, whose boat, Kyla Anne, capsized off North Cape Tuesday. One crew member made it to shore.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre ended its search on the water Wednesday evening.

GSAR stood down as night fell Thursday. The group intends to return when conditions improve. A special weather statement from Environment Canada is warning of strong winds into Saturday morning.

Some community members have also been out on the shoreline looking for the men or remains of the Kyla Anne to help focus the search. Local fishermen have been continuing the search on the water.

While there is no hope of finding the men alive, community members hope their bodies can be found so the families can put them to rest.

With files from Stephanie Kelly

