Fishermen carry on search for missing comrades

The official search on the water for two fishermen missing off North Cape, P.E.I., has ended, but boats from the area will be back on the water continuing their own search Thursday.

The Kyla Anne capsized a few kilometres from shore Tuesday afternoon. One crew member made it back to shore, but Glen DesRoches and Maurice (Moe) Getson did not.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre called off its search, which involved coast guard vessels and helicopters, Wednesday evening. That search had continued for hours beyond any chance that the men would be found alive.

Police and Ground Search and Rescue meet Thursday morning in Tignish to coordinate their search plan. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

A search along the shore, coordinated by RCMP, is ongoing.

Memories at Shirley's

At Shirley's Café in nearby Tignish, fishermen up early for a cup of coffee told the CBC's Steve Bruce they were heading back on the water to continue the search on their own.

They accept that the men will not be found alive, but they do want to recover the bodies so the families can put them to rest.

Everyone at the café Thursday morning had a personal memory of DesRoches and Getson. Plans for official memorials have not started yet, he said, but the unofficial ones are well underway.

"Really I think the big remembering is going to be through what I just saw in Shirley's, people sitting around the tables and just having a chat about these two guys," he said.

Community members will also be combing the shorelines around North Cape Thursday. They're hoping to find some sign of the Kyla Anne, which will give them a sign of where the currents might have carried the two fishermen, and help to focus the search.

With files from Steve Bruce