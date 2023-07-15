Alexis Jadis to carry P.E.I. flag at Indigenous Games opening ceremony

More than 30 athletes from P.E.I. will be competing at the North American Indigenous Games next week in Halifax.

It's an extra exciting time for Alexis Jadis. The 14-year-old from Abegweit First Nation will be the P.E.I. flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies Sunday night.

"I'm really excited to go to the Games, learn more about my culture and the other tribes there are out there," she said.

Jadis's name was drawn from a basket with the names of all 32 athletes from P.E.I.

She is competing in 3D Archery — a traditional Indigenous sport that uses 3D animal targets.

"So there's gonna be targets shaped like muskrats … or anything out in the woods, and we'll go on the trail and there's 25 targets and we've got to shoot them."

Team P.E.I. will also have competitors athletics, badminton, swimming and wrestling.

The Games, as well as the opening ceremonies, beginning Sunday night at 7:30 AT, will be streamed on CBC Gem.