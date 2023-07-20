Team Epekwitk having 'amazing experience' as P.E.I. wins 1st medals at Indigenous Games

Team Epekwitk is making its mark at the North American Indigenous Games — and having some fun while doing it.

Athletes representing P.E.I. won the first medals for the province at the sporting event in Nova Scotia Wednesday.

Keegan MacDougall won three medals at under-16 swimming events, including two gold medals and a bronze.

Jorja Desjardins and Ashlyn Meisner, who are 15 and 17, also won bronze at the pool.

For the rest of the 32 Indigenous athletes representing the Island, the Games have been no less eventful.

Kennah Brant, 16, said this is the first time she's ever competed outside of school.

Brant, who's from Bedeque, made it to the finals for long jump Wednesday. On Thursday, she'll participate in two other track and field events: the 200-metre dash and the javelin throw.

"We just kept practising throughout the summer leading up right up until the last week before we left," she told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"The first couple of days have been amazing. It's just a little stressful at first, but once you get into it and [are] able to see everyone's culture and how everyone's feeling, it's just great to be able to compete and have fun."

Thirteen-year-old Natalie Gallant from Morell placed seventh in the under-14 javelin event and fourth in shot put.

"It's been really exciting, but scary at the same time," she said. "Over 5,000 people are here and it's just like, I get to be in such a big thing. That is terrifying."

Samuel Campbell, 12, is the youngest Islander participating in the Games. The track and field athlete from Lennox Island First Nation says he would like to come back in the future.

Why?

"Because it's fun," he said.

'Definitely a different experience'

For Brant, the experience is about more than just doing well on the track. She won't be eligible to compete at the next Games in 2027, but she hopes she's able to participate in a different way, maybe as a coach.

Team P.E.I. is the largest from the Island that's ever participated in the NAIG, with a total of 47 members including managing and coaching staff. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"I've been meeting athletes from all over Canada and the States, talking about like, their cultures and where they're from and [what] it's like there. It's definitely a different experience," she said.

"It's definitely been cool to be able to talk to people who maybe understand your perspective a bit more and being able to communicate with them and just really learn from them."

The Indigenous Games are taking place in multiple venues across Nova Scotia through July 23, including Halifax, Dartmouth, and Millbrook First Nation.

More than 5,000 athletes from nearly 760 different Indigenous communities are participating.