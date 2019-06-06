Juno Beach experience will be shared with a lifetime of P.E.I. students

A P.E.I. teacher is on her way to Normandy to visit historical sites so that she will be able to share those experiences with her students for many years to come.

Kim Mason is one of 20 teachers from across Canada making the trip, sponsored by the Juno Beach Centre.

"I was really excited," said Mason about being chosen.

"I got an email and I read it twice and I was like, 'Wow, I can't believe that. I was quite surprised. I almost felt like I should call Juno Beach and say, 'Did you really pick me from P.E.I.?'"

The trip starts with First World War sites — Flanders, Ypres, Vimy — and continues with Second World War sites such as Dieppe, Juno Beach and other Battle of Normandy locations.

Several of Mason's family have served in the military and instilled in her the importance of remembrance.

"We've had family that have not come back from the war," she said. "It's important to recognize and to remember that part of my history."

Mason teaches at the Provincial Adolescent School in Charlottetown, which includes at-risk youth in Grades 7 to 12.

"My students get really excited when they get the opportunity to see things firsthand," she said.

"They're going to experience it through my eyes so I'm going to bring back hundreds of pictures and I will be writing every day about the experiences and the things that I see while I'm away. I want my students to be able to understand why it's important that we remember."

Mason leaves for Belgium on Thursday, beginning her trip in Flanders. She will be back in Canada Aug. 6.

