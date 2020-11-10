P.E.I. driver sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal crash that killed cyclist

A woman from Earnscliffe, P.E.I., who struck and killed a cyclist has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Norma Jean Hunter, 44, was sentenced in P.E.I. Supreme Court Tuesday.

She had pleaded guilty at an early court appearance to impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

Her car struck Jacob (Jake) Simmons, 27, in Kinross this past June.

In passing sentence, Justice Gregory Cann said the fact that Hunter was twice the legal limit, didn't stop at the scene and had turned down an offer for a taxi that night were all aggravating factors.

Cann said, however, that her remorse seems genuine. After she gets out of prison she's banned from driving for 15 years.



Simmons had been planning to take over his father's farm and business. His father died from cancer just a few weeks after Simmons' death.

The court heard seven victim impact statements from family and friends prior to the sentencing, describing what his loss has meant to them. They described Simmons as kind, sensitive and a natural athlete.

"I cannot replace the life of Jacob Simmons to a family that lost another life shortly after," said Cann.

"The biggest toll, the human cost, will continue long after I make this decision."

