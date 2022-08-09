P.E.I. woman marks 400th blood donation over 54 years

Noreen Gillan still remembers her first blood donation, in 1968, but it is not her most memorable one.

Gillan recently recorded her 400th donation, 110 for whole blood and 290 for plasma. She drives into Charlottetown from Lakeside every two weeks to visit the clinic.

"It's not a big commitment and you could be helping a lot of people," she said.

When Gillan started it wasn't possible for her to donate that often. There was no permanent clinic in Charlottetown. A mobile clinic from Halifax came to Charlottetown twice a year.

"The friend that went with me, she ended up fainting, but I got through it. I was nervous but it's just the fear of the unknown. Since then I have no fear," she said.

Staff at the clinics are wonderful, she said, particularly at helping newcomers through the process.

Though her first visit was a memorable one, there is another that stands out more for her. One day, after checking to see that everything was fine for going ahead with the donation, she got a little insight into where her blood was going.

Neighbours gathered to congratulate Noreen Gillan when she returned home after making her 400th blood donation. (Denise Murnaghan)

"They said, 'Oh good, we need this blood for a seven-year-old child that's in the IWK.' What they were going to do is get six units of that blood and fly it directly to Halifax," said Gillan.

"I usually cry every time I tell that story."

Milestones, such as marking a 400th donation, encourage you to continue, she said. She still remembers the pride she felt after her 10th, never imagining at the time she would ever make it to 400.

She said she plans to carry on with her biweekly donations for as long as she can.