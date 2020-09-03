Message to parents from Public Schools Branch: 'We are ready'

Norbert Carpenter, acting director of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch, says he is keen to see Island students back in school next week.

"It's sort of like those practices in sports. We've been going through everything and we just need the game to start," Carpenter told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier .

"We're really looking forward to Tuesday and Wednesday of next week — and we are ready."

Carpenter was speaking on the Friday before what is likely the most unusual start to a P.E.I. school year ever.

Schools on the Island have been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will start this year with many precautions in place, and also with the understanding that schools could close again if an outbreak arises.

Teachers have been back in the schools this week, going over the procedures established to keep students safe, and reviewing plans for a return to online learning should that become necessary. Preparing students for that possibility will be one of the first tasks next week.

Shifting plans

On Aug. 5, P.E.I. released a comprehensive plan for the reopening of schools, which included a strong recommendation for wearing masks. Last week the province amended those rules, making mask-wearing mandatory in some places and circumstances.

Carpenter said there may be some clarification of the mask-wearing policy in the coming days, but no major changes.

"Some students have some fears and some anxieties, as do parents, about wearing masks — when they have to wear them and what does mandatory actually mean," he said.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to provide as much clarity as possible when it comes to masking and its importance."

There will be masks at the school for students who don't have them or have forgotten them at home.

Carpenter said he believes that, unlike the problems seen in other provinces, teachers on P.E.I. are confident with the measures that have been put in place.

"We've had a great deal of positive feedback," he said.

"There's been many questions — and rightfully so — back to us, and we've been doing our best to answer those."

That feedback has been coming from parents as well, and Carpenter said he hopes school officials, teachers and parents will be able to continue to work constructively together as the school year moves forward.

