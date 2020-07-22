Norbert Carpenter named acting director of Public Schools Branch
Carpenter takes over from Parker Grimmer, who has been the director since 2016
Norbert Carpenter will take over as acting director of the Public Schools Branch on July 27, P.E.I.'s Department of Education said in a news release late Wednesday.
Carpenter takes over from Parker Grimmer, who has been the director since 2016.
The release did not say why the change was made.
CBC News reached out to the department for further comment but has not yet received a response. CBC also reached out to Grimmer and was told he was not doing interviews.
The release thanked Grimmer for his "professionalism, experience and commitment to support the operations and management of our Island's education system and the positive educational outcomes of students over the years."
Carpenter has worked in the education system for 22 years, with the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning and Public Schools Branch. He is currently the administrative support leader.
He began his career as an elementary and junior high school teacher before serving as principal of Georgetown Elementary, Stratford Elementary and Montague Consolidated schools.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.