Norbert Carpenter named acting director of Public Schools Branch

Norbert Carpenter will take over as acting director of the Public Schools Branch on July 27, P.E.I.'s Department of Education said in a news release late Wednesday.

Carpenter takes over from Parker Grimmer, who has been the director since 2016.

The release did not say why the change was made.

CBC News reached out to the department for further comment but has not yet received a response. CBC also reached out to Grimmer and was told he was not doing interviews.

The release thanked Grimmer for his "professionalism, experience and commitment to support the operations and management of our Island's education system and the positive educational outcomes of students over the years."

Carpenter has worked in the education system for 22 years, with the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning and Public Schools Branch. He is currently the administrative support leader.

He began his career as an elementary and junior high school teacher before serving as principal of Georgetown Elementary, Stratford Elementary and Montague Consolidated schools.

