P.E.I. non-profit spreading love with food

A new Island non-profit has recently started offering free dinners to those in need.

The dinners are hosted by 4 Love 4 Care in Charlottetown, and feature music performances as well as food.

The meals are supplied by various Island businesses including 4S Catering.

Sandra Sunil is a co-founder of 4 Love 4 Care and the daughter of the 4S Catering owners.

Sunil said she has already hosted two dinners with a turnout of about 100 people and hopes to keep offering the meals each month.

"Spreading love is very important to us. But also doing it as a family," she said.

She said she also hopes that by offering music, food and company at no cost that they will create a sense of community.

"With food I think that's very easy for us to do, sharing everybody's company, eating together, just creates connections and bonds," she said.

Helping with more than food

At the first event held in December, the non-profit was able to help two families in the "long term," Sunil said.

"One with groceries for food and the other in finding transportation. So, we helped them with finding a car that is sustainable. So, that will last them a long long time now," she said.

Sunil calls the free meal events Around the Island.

"We do try to get a variety of caterers and their dishes as well, but with ours we usually have butter chicken and a vegan dish," she said.

The next free dinner will be hosted at the Charlottetown Farm Centre on Aug. 25.

"We love giving people food and sharing our culture," Sunil said.

Tickets can be booked for free by contacting the non-profit on Facebook, by phone or through the Upper Room Soup Kitchen.

