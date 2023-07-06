At this Charlottetown hair salon you pay by hair length, not gender

Spencer Knudsen still vividly remembers going for a haircut soon after coming out as a trans man.

"My hair was still pretty long and I asked for a very specific masculine haircut," the Charlottetown resident said.

The stylist cut his hair at the length he had asked for, but Knudsen said they made it "as feminine as possible."

"It kind of just made me disappointed," he said. "I didn't realize that it was going to be really difficult to get my hair cut the way I wanted it."

That's why it's meaningful to Knudsen that the Charlottetown salon where he now gets his hair cut, Elastic Hair Design, is an inclusive environment that doesn't have gendered pricing.

'You don't have to force yourself into a box,' says Spencer Knudsen about the experience going to an inclusive, non-gendered salon. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Instead, what you pay depends on how long your hair is.

"You don't have to force yourself into a box or [be] worried about the box that they put you in," Knudsen said.

Elastic Hair Design has had non-gendered pricing since it opened in 2019, said co-owner Angela Bailey.

Aiming for inclusion

Bailey says gendered pricing can open the door to misgendering. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"The hair and esthetics industry is one of the only industries that actually prices based on gender," she said.

Bailey and her co-owner, Erica Dennis, worked at salons with gendered pricing before opening their own business.

"We found that that was exclusionary and just not really appropriate in this day and age," Bailey said.

Why should a female pay more than a male? Because that's usually what ends up taking place. - Angela Bailey, Elastic Hair Design co-owner

"If you have a gender attached to a service, it first of all makes someone that might be non-binary or trans feel like they have to choose that right from the get-go."

That kind of pricing model also opens the door to a lot of misgendering, she said. Bailey and Dennis wanted to offer an inclusive space for transgender and non-binary people — and also not charge more for women's cuts regardless of hair length.

"Why should a female pay more than a male? Because that's usually what ends up taking place," said Bailey.

'Everybody here is open and accepting'

Kourtney Howatt and her two children all get their hair cut at Elastic Hair Design in Charlottetown. 'If you continue to use gendered pricing, there's going to be more and more people who you are excluding,' she says. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

In general, the salon charges less the shorter someone's hair is, though other factors such as thickness of hair and the style of the cut can come into play, she said.

For Kourtney Howatt, the salon is a space for her two children, who are both gender-diverse, to have a positive experience getting a haircut.

"Finding somewhere that they don't have to put themselves in a box was really beneficial for them," Howatt said. "It made them feel better about who they are as people."

One of her children, a 16-year-old, had negative experiences at other salons in the past, she said.

"You get the eye roll and the, 'I guess I'm going to have to identify this way today.' And forcing them to do something that made them uncomfortable," Howatt said.

"Here, they both love getting their hair done. They both love coming in. Everybody here is so open and accepting."

Raising awareness

Howatt and Knudsen both hope that non-gendered pricing takes off at other P.E.I. hair salons.

"There's more people every day who are comfortable expressing who they are and how they identify. And if you continue to use gendered pricing, there's going to be more and more people who you are excluding," Howatt said.

Bailey said the salon has taken to social media multiple times to raise awareness about non-gendered pricing.

"I encourage any hairstylist that feels this is important, any client that feels this is important, talk to the P.E.I. government, talk to the hairdressers' association. Make your opinion known."

In a statement to CBC News, the P.E.I. Hairdressers' Association said salons are responsible for deciding their own pricing models, and it has not spoken to the government about legislating non-gendered pricing.