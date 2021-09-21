P.E.I. Health officials advise Islanders to avoid non-essential travel

Islanders are being advised to avoid travel outside the province unless it is necessary.

"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada and across the country, Island residents should carefully consider travel outside of P.E.I. at this time," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release. "Now is not the time for non-essential travel.

"To protect ourselves and our community it is extremely important to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to be tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms, and to keep your circle of contacts small."

There will also be increased testing at entry points for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from other Atlantic provinces, the news release said.

Testing for N.B. travellers

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, travellers who have spent more than 48 hours in the province will be tested three times within eight days upon entry to P.E.I.

"Anyone who has been in N.B. for more than 48 hours will be asked to be tested at entry points and again on day four and day eight," the news release said.

"Anyone who has traveled to N.B. for less than 48 hours will be asked to be tested upon return on day four and day eight."

The Charlottetown drop-in testing clinic at 64 Park St. is extending its hours until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Prince Edward Island has 39 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 293 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Sept. 22, 251,706 doses of vaccine had been administered in the province. More than 93 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine and close to 86 per cent has received two doses.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: