P.E.I. moving towards non-binary gender option on birth certificates
Prince Edward Islanders who don't identify as male or female could soon have the option to choose a non-binary identifier when applying to change their birth registration.
Bill still needs to pass 3rd reading
Prince Edward Islanders who don't identify as male or female could soon have the option to choose a non-binary identifier when applying to change their birth registration.
A bill that would provide that option passed second reading in the legislature Thursday evening.
The amendments to the Vital Statistics Act would allow Islanders to request a birth certificate that does not include gender information.
Some other provinces, including Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador already have non-binary birth certificate options.
In December, P.E.I. added non-binary options to its driver's licences.
The birth certificate amendments still have to pass third reading before becoming law.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.