P.E.I. moving towards non-binary gender option on birth certificates

Prince Edward Islanders who don't identify as male or female could soon have the option to choose a non-binary identifier when applying to change their birth registration.

A bill that would provide that option passed second reading in the legislature Thursday evening.

The amendments to the Vital Statistics Act would allow Islanders to request a birth certificate that does not include gender information.

Some other provinces, including Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador already have non-binary birth certificate options.

In December, P.E.I. added non-binary options to its driver's licences.

The birth certificate amendments still have to pass third reading before becoming law.

