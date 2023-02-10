Premier hints at spring election as P.E.I. PCs kick off nomination season in Summerside

There may not be a P.E.I. provincial election call yet, but for parties and their candidates nomination season is now underway.

Thursday night in Summerside marked the first nomination meeting for the governing PCs as local city councillor Barb Ramsay got the party nod to run in District 22 Summerside-South Drive.

Roughly 150 people were there, among them local councillors, the current and former mayors of Summerside — Dan Kutcher and Basil Stewart — provincial cabinet ministers, as well as former federal Conservative minister and MP Gail Shea.

The district is currently held by Green MLA Steve Howard, who announced his intent Thursday afternoon to reoffer in the 2023 provincial election.

'The party is working hard on nominations to be ready so if and when we want to call and election, and need to have an election, we're ready to go,' says Premier Dennis King. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Ramsay is the first candidate officially nominated this year, among the four major parties. Following her nomination will be a flurry of nomination meetings from all parties in the coming weeks.

In the last month alone, about 30 people across the four parties have announced their intention to run, and more by the day. Parties are also announcing nomination dates on their social media pages, many of which are happening soon.

There's been much speculation in recent months about whether King will call a spring election, or stick to the fixed election date of Oct. 2, 2023. Three of the last four provincial elections took place in the spring, including the last two in a row (2015 and 2019).

Premier Dennis King was at the nomination in Summerside, an evening that marked four years to the day that he'd become the party leader, and he had this to say about the election date.

"On P.E.I., we have elections every four years. Four years is April, so I think all parties are getting ready," King said.

"April is a time when we usually have elections on P.E.I., but my job, as I continue to say … is just trying to do what I can to keep P.E.I. moving forward, that's my primary focus. The party is working hard on nominations to be ready so if and when we want to call and election, and need to have an election, we're ready to go."

'We're all just really excited for it'

As of Thursday evening, the PCs have 16 people who've publicly announced their intention to run in the provincial election; the Greens have five; the Liberals have four and the NDP five.

All candidates have to be nominated in their local district first. Most nominations are typically uncontested, as it was Thursday night in Summerside.

'Premier King has made it pretty clear it'll be some time in 2023 so that's what we're operating off of,' says P.E.I. PC Party president Sydney Gallant. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

PC Party president Sydney Gallant said there was a lot of energy in the room that will carry forward to the provincial election.

"This is really just the beginning of an exciting time for our party in the province," she said.

"It is a great kickoff and a testament to the hard work that we, as a party, have been doing over a number of years."

There's many nominations still to come in the weeks ahead, but no firm date on when the party wants to have a full slate of 27 fully nominated, said Gallant.

"We're all just really excited for it," she said.

"Premier King has made it pretty clear it'll be some time in 2023 so that's what we're operating off of."