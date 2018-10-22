Nomination deadline extended for some P.E.I. municipalities

The nomination deadline, which passed Friday for P.E.I.'s municipal elections, has been extended for 17 municipalities on P.E.I.

The deadline for nominations has been extended to Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. for 10 communities in eastern P.E.I. and seven in the western part of the province.

Abram-Village

Annadale-Little Pond-Howe Bay.

Bonshaw.

Brackley.

Clyde River.

Darlington.

Hunter River.

Malpeque Bay.

Mount Stewart.

Northport.

O'Leary.

Souris West.

North Wiltshire.

St. Nicholas.

Sherbrooke.

Warren Grove.

Wellington.

Elections are being held in 63 communities on P.E.I. Nov. 5.

