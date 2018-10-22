Updated
Nomination deadline extended for some P.E.I. municipalities
The nomination deadline, which passed Friday for P.E.I.'s municipal elections, has been extended for 17 municipalities on P.E.I.
Potential candidates given an extra week
The deadline for nominations has been extended to Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. for 10 communities in eastern P.E.I. and seven in the western part of the province.
- Abram-Village
- Annadale-Little Pond-Howe Bay.
- Bonshaw.
- Brackley.
- Clyde River.
- Darlington.
- Hunter River.
- Malpeque Bay.
- Mount Stewart.
- Northport.
- O'Leary.
- Souris West.
- North Wiltshire.
- St. Nicholas.
- Sherbrooke.
- Warren Grove.
- Wellington.
Elections are being held in 63 communities on P.E.I. Nov. 5.
