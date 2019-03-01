P.E.I. schools move to curb excessive noise at sporting events

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities is glad the body that oversees school sport on the Island is looking at creating a noisemaker policy.

Air horns are already banned at games, and the P.E.I. School Athletic Association is looking at creating a more general noisemaker policy.

The discussion started after some students started using other items to create noise and cheer on their teams.

Mary Hughes was at a recent basketball game at Three Oaks High School, and took her concerns to the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities. She said there needs to be some balance.

"As a grandmother with my grandson there I'm loud calling and cheering. I know that, so I don't want to stop all noises," she said.

Council executive director Marcia Carroll said the level of noise at the game was very high, where some fans were banging on metal trays.

The principal put a stop to it, and in response the PEISAA is considering creating a policy.

A serious health issue

Carroll said loud noises can be a significant issue for some people.

"If you have a seizure disorder that is triggered by loud noise you could have a grand mal seizure and you're in serious trouble," she said.

"It's not just about discomfort, it is actually about a person's health. But fundamentally it's about a person's right to inclusion."

Marcia Carroll says some balance needs to be found at sporting events. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She said some compromise can be found where everybody can enjoy the game.

The P.E.I. School Athletics Association says it will be seeking input from its member schools and executive on the need for a noisemaker policy.

In a statement sent to CBC News, the association said such a policy would need to "continue to encourage students and fans to attend and support their teams while at the same time making it an enjoyable experience for all fans."

Carroll said she hopes the association also reaches out to her organization for input.

