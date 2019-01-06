Summerside's Noah Dobson traded to QMJHL's top team

Noah Dobson of Summerside, P.E.I., will have a new home when he resumes his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

The 18-year-old defenceman has been traded from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, the Titan announced on their website Sunday.

The Huskies have the best record in the QMJHL with 26 wins and 65 points.

New York Islanders prospect

Dobson, a New York Islanders NHL prospect, recently competed for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver.

In return for Dobson, the Titan will receive first round picks in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and a second-round pick in 2019.

Dobson has nine goals and seven assists in 28 games this season for the Titan, who are in last place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference after winning the Memorial Cup last season.

