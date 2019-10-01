Summerside's Noah Dobson cracks New York Islanders' lineup
The team announced its 2019 roster Tuesday
P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson is expected to make his NHL debut on Friday.
Dobson and fellow Island native Ross Johnston were named to the New York Islanders' roster to start the 2019-2020 NHL season.
The team announced its 23-man roster Tuesday. The Islanders play their season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Friday.
Dobson, a defenceman from Summerside, is coming off a stellar junior career in which he won back-to-back Memorial Cups — in 2018 with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and last year with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Islanders chose him in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2018 NHL draft.
Johnston, a rugged forward from Charlottetown, made his NHL debut three years ago with the Islanders. In 2018, he signed a four-year contract with the team.
Josh Currie of Charlottetown and Zack MacEwen of Stratford, who made their NHL debuts last year, will begin the year in the American Hockey League. Currie, who played 21 games with the Edmonton Oilers, returned to the Bakersfield Condors while MacEwen, who played four games for the Vancouver Canucks, was sent back to the Utica Comets.
NHL veteran Adam McQuaid of Cornwall is an unrestricted free agent and has not yet signed with a team for the 2019-20 season.
