P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson earns first point in NHL debut

He had to wait until the third game of the season for his NHL debut, but P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson made the most of the opportunity Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old defenceman from Summerside was on the ice for the New York Islanders against the Edmonton Oilers.

With the Islanders trailing 5-1 the result was pretty much in the books when Dobson scored his first NHL point. His centring pass from the corner found Matt Martin's stick for an easy knock-in in front of the net with 6:28 remaining the third.

The final result was 5-2.

Dobson (<a href="https://twitter.com/_ND53?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_ND53</a>) ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/mattymarts17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattymarts17</a> for the goal!<br><br>Noah's first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> point and Marty's first goal of the season! <a href="https://t.co/9Q3CwSU9uu">pic.twitter.com/9Q3CwSU9uu</a> —@NYIslanders

"That's obviously nice," Dobson said of the goal, "but it would have been nice to get a few more as a team and try to get the win."

Dobson said he had some jitters early on but settled in pretty quickly.

The Islanders are 1-2 to start the season. Their next game is Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"You work your whole life to play in the NHL and going for the lap in warmup it really sinks in. Obviously not the result we wanted, but it was a good experience overall and I really enjoyed it. It’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life." -Noah Dobson <a href="https://t.co/BfA3DANoUU">pic.twitter.com/BfA3DANoUU</a> —@NYIslanders

More P.E.I. news