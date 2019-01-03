P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson receives 'tremendous' amount of support following world juniors loss

Following a loss to the Finns in the world juniors, P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson said he's received a "tremendous" level of support from Islanders and others across Canada.

"The support from the country and Islanders was definitely a huge factor," he told CBC via text message before boarding a plane. "Logging back onto social media last night after the tournament was over and seeing all the support from the country and Islanders was definitely special."

The tournament ended for Team Canada Wednesday night after Finland scored during on an odd-man rush in overtime — which happened after Dobson's stick broke on a one-timer in the opposing end.

Since then, Dobson said he's received many texts from past coaches and friends all offering support after the tough loss against the Finns.

"Can't thank everyone for the tremendous support, obviously a tough result but that's part of the game sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don't," Dobson said.

'We're proud of him'

Tanner Doiron is one the Islanders backing Dobson after the game. He grew up with the Summerside native and acts as technical support for P.E.I.'s 2019 Canada Games men's hockey team.

He also stickhandles the team's social media and said it's important for Dobson to see the Island's hockey community rally with overwhelming support.

Agreed. The hockey gods are an aggrevating bunch. Noah played a fabulous game, this is just a teaser of greater things ahead. Canada is proud of you, man. —@peiscooter

"Noah is a team P.E.I. alumni from 2015 and he's a leader and an inspiration to our group especially, our 20 guys look up to him each and every day and watch the success he's had," Doiron said.

"It's important to let them know that we're behind Noah and even though the outcome of the game wasn't ideal we're proud of him and his accomplishments."

Doiron said the Island's hockey community, being so tight knit, "feed off each other" with that level of support.

"[It's] always nice seeing the support and being able to be a role model for the guys playing Canada Games this year as I was in their shoes a few years ago in Prince George," Dobson added.

"[We're] taking pride in our players on the Island and that's ultimately what brings our teams so close together."

'He's a great young man'

Kris Abbott is a former play-by-play and sports producer at Eastlink and, like many others, took to social media with a message for Dobson.

"I've watched him play and he's that clutch kind of player and sure enough he put himself in a perfect position and his equipment failed him," he said. "I've seen him score that goal 100 times, so I felt just terrible for him because that's hockey."

Noah is a beast!! Such a well rounded player and an enjoyment to watch. The QMJHL is lucky to have him. —@debbiefifield

In a moment like this, Abbott said there's a lot of "keyboard warriors" out there ready to criticize, who don't know things about players like Dobson.

"They know more than anyone the gravity of the situation and I think offering support in a time like that is crucial," he said. "Noah is going to go on and have a long and successful pro career.

"He's a great young man."

Always easy to look back and think what might have been. As we reflect.. regardless of the outcome last night for <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> at World Juniors... we are still proud of PEI native Noah Dobson <a href="https://twitter.com/_ND53?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_ND53</a> Hold your head high Noah, many great things to come. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIpride</a> <a href="https://t.co/t04TIy86Xm">pic.twitter.com/t04TIy86Xm</a> —@HockeyPEI

