'Dream come true': Noah Dobson thrilled about being selected in NHL Draft

Noah Dobson says he's looking forward to playing with the New York Islanders and won't be wasting any time getting to work to prove himself as a player.

After being picked 12th overall by the team on Friday in the NHL Draft, the Summerside, P.E.I., defenceman will be heading to Long Island Sunday to take part in a week-long development camp with the team.

Dobson said the camp will give him the opportunity to meet the coaches and take part in some practices.

"I know there's areas where I need to improve in my training and I'm going to be able to do that and get stronger, but I think with the little extra motivation you get stronger and get to the next level and try to make the jump to the NHL."

Aiming to make an impression

While he's not sure where he'll be next season, Dobson said he planned to go into the Islanders camp and leave an impression.

"I'm going to make it tough for management to send me back to junior," the 18-year-old said.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan star is fresh off winning the Memorial Cup, the holy grail of major junior hockey. The win was the first for the franchise in its 20-year history.

"It's obviously up to me depending on how hard I work to get there, but at the end of the day, it's going to be their decision to keep me in the NHL or when to bring me into the NHL or send me back to junior or not. I'm not worried about that."

Family support

Dobson said it was a surreal moment when he heard his name called with the 12th overall pick.

"It really hasn't sunk in yet," he said. "It was a great night to be there with lots of friends and family. To be drafted by the New York Islanders, it's an honour and dream come true."

Dobson was joined at the draft in Dallas by his parents and sister, who were seated with him. Other family members and friends also attended.

"Family is what gets you here today and supported me getting to the ranks, my parents especially and my grandparents who billeted me all season in Bathurst. Without my family ... they're a big part of this. It's great to be here with them and enjoy it with them."

Second job

That support included Dobson's father taking a second job at a sporting goods store to help pay for his son's equipment.

"He sacrificed a lot for me to help get me to the NHL," said Dobson.

Andrew Dobson attended the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas to see his son, Noah Dobson, picked 12th overall by the New York Islanders. (Submitted by Andrew Dobson)

That family support is something the New York Islanders noted about Dobson, along with his skills as a hockey player.

"That's one thing they mentioned about me and how involved [I am] with my family and they really love that about me," said Dobson.

"They obviously like me as a player, but off the ice as well they saw I was a great person and they're happy to have someone like that join the organization."

