Schoolchildren honour veterans at Charlottetown cemetery

Merrin Burns knew exactly what to do when she laid poppies on the headstones of fallen veterans in Charlottetown on Tuesday.

"I had a moment of silence for that person and honoured them."

Burns was one of dozens of schoolchildren taking part in that day's "No Stone Left Alone" ceremony at Sherwood Cemetery.

The annual event began in Edmonton 11 years ago and has spread ever since. This year, there will be about 180 ceremonies in six different countries, most occurring before Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App

About 100,000 poppies have been placed at veterans' graves throughout Canada this year, said Eric Goodwin, a retired army brigadier-general and volunteer co-ordinator of the No Stone Left Alone event in Charlottetown.

"This gives students an opportunity for a personal interaction with the grave of a veteran," Goodwin said. "Most of these children have never been in a cemetery before, let alone touched a headstone."

Merrin Burns, a student at Eliot River Elementary School, laid poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers Tuesday. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Goodwin said it's important for young Islanders to learn about the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made in the name of freedom.

The significance of the event wasn't lost on Burns, who was chosen to read a poem at the event.

"Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. is when [the First World War] stopped and everyone was cheering, and that's why we have two minutes of silence: to remember and honour everyone that fought."

Another No Stone Left Alone is scheduled for Thursday at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Summerside, with students from Elm Street Elementary attending.