Windstorm leads to power outages, fallen trees

Fallen trees, downed power lines and strong winds are the order of the day on P.E.I.

Consecutive rain storms led to powerful winds that knocked out power to much of the region.

The areas hardest hit are the Charlottetown and Mont-Carmel areas, but a total of 2,485 customers across the Island were without power as of late morning.

Trees had to be cut back from the road on Appin Road in Bonshaw. (Donna Allen)

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin says crews are working on getting the power back on, but it could take time.

Crews worked throughout the night across PEI to restore power due to high winds, and will continue working today. Our Contact Centre is open. Please stay safe and stay away from downed power lines. Report outages, downed lines and trees on lines by calling 1-800-670-1012.

"We will be working well into today and the night and could be tomorrow," said Griffin. "We have hundreds of individual outages."

EMO aware of situation

The strong winds damaged this trampoline in Summerside. (Moly Fern)

Tanya Mullally, the provincial emergency management co-ordinator with P.E.I. EMO, said they are aware of social media posts about downed trees, but have not received "any formal reports of damage or impacts from the windstorm."

"We have not received any reports or requests for assistance from any municipality or government departments," she said.

Ferry closed, bridge traffic restricted

Winds along the Northumberland Straight have caused heavy surf on the south shore. (Donna Allen/CBC)

Travel to and from the mainland will be restricted because of the strong winds.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled ferry service between Wood Island and Caribou for the entire day.

Transformer on fire in Hunter River. Courtesy of Stefane Morneau. 0:47

There are also restrictions on vehicles traveling on the Confederation Bridge.

"Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles and buses," stated an advisory posted on the bridge's website.