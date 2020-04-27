No Islanders Alone linking seniors to services, and a friendly voice

As social connections break down in the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of P.E.I. and Hospice P.E.I. is making sure Island seniors have someone to talk to.

The program is called No Islanders Alone, and the United Way of P.E.I. launched the service with funding from the federal government.

United Way CEO Andrea MacDonald said when it received the New Horizons for Seniors funding to support vulnerable populations during the pandemic, it talked to local service groups and community organizations to identify where the needs were.

They heard a lot of concerns about seniors living alone losing their social connections, and perhaps also losing touch with the services available to them.

"There's a lot of people who just need social connection, and make sure somebody's there to hear concerns or anxieties that they might have," said MacDonald.

"Some seniors might have specific needs and we know Hospice [P.E.I.] is ready to connect them to some of the resources that are already in the community."

Hospice is typically focused on having its volunteers connect people with services they need for palliative care, but those skills are a good fit for the No Islanders Alone program. Because of physical distancing, the service has to be provided by telephone.

Seniors can apply to join the program themselves, or they can be referred by a family member or the local community. A Hospice P.E.I. volunteer will call enrolled seniors once a week to see how they are doing and if they need anything. Information is available on the Hospice P.E.I. website or by calling 1-844-954-7433.

