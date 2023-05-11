Nitroglycerin latest medication shortage

Nitroglycerin, which is used to treat heart pain, has been difficult to come by recently, joining a long list of drugs that have faced shortfalls in the last few years.

"It is frustrating because this isn't the only medication that is shorted," said Sheri Koshman, a cardiac pharmacist and professor in the cardiology division at the University of Alberta.

"There's all kinds of medication that is shorted all the time, and it's always this circle that goes round and round and round."

In recent months shortages of painkillers and antibiotics have also been reported.

Nitroglycerin can be used for long-term control and quick relief of heart pain, and it is the latter type where there is a shortage. Nitroglycerin dilates arteries and veins, so someone with blockages in their heart arteries can use it to open them up a little more.

For some people, nitroglycerine is an option they keep on hand but rarely use, and they will probably be OK during this shortage, said Koshman. The drug is safe to use up to a year after its expiry date, she said.

"We're telling people who have chest pain and are having to use their nitroglycerine regularly, and are perhaps running out, that they should probably see their physician to have their chest pain control reassessed," said Koshman.

"People that are needing it, and often, they should probably be reassessed by their health-care provider anyway."

The drug is really a pain treatment, and in that way not critical, she said. The important thing when experiencing heart pain is to sit down and rest. Giving your heart a break will also ease the pain.

If it doesn't go away, said Koshman, then you should seek emergency care. You may be having a heart attack.