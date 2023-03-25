One person displaced after fire destroys mini-home in Nine Mile Creek
One person has been displaced after a fire destroyed a mini-home in Nine Mile Creek, P.E.I., on Friday.
Firefighters with the North River Fire Department responded to the fire along Route 19 at noon.
Officials said a woman called 911 after she returned home to discover the fire.
"Reports were there was nobody trapped or anyone inside the home at the time when we arrived on scene," said North River fire Chief Anson Grant.
Grant said the mini-home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews from Charlottetown and Crapaud also responded.
No one was injured, Grant said.
A press release by the Canadian Red Cross said volunteers assisted the woman with emergency lodging, clothing and food.
