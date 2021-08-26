P.E.I. Liquor issues recall of Nimrods' Funky Peach

P.E.I. Liquor issued a recall Wednesday for cans of Nimrods' Funky Peach, "due to concerns of rupturing cans," the agency said in a release.

The peach vodka beverage is made by Nimrods' restaurant and Upstreet Craft Brewing.

"The tops of the cans are popping off causing a loud noise and product expelling from the cans," the release said.

If anyone has the product with a damaged top, they can return it to any P.E.I. Liquor store for a full refund.

The release also said the product has been removed from all store shelves.

RECALL NOTICE: Nimrods' Funky Peach cans have been removed from all PEI Liquor corporate retail stores and agency stores due to concerns of rupturing cans. <a href="https://t.co/9Ctpl4Sye0">https://t.co/9Ctpl4Sye0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/AM99cp6fmV">pic.twitter.com/AM99cp6fmV</a> —@PEILiquor

Upstreet working on the problem

In an email to CBC News, Upstreet said the issue had to do with fermentation, and was caused by active yeast in the product.

Upstreet said the issue affected a small number of cans, and they're working with P.E.I.'s Bio Food Tech and their own quality control team to fix the problem for future batches.

In a social media post, Nimrods' said the product is still safe for consumption.

"You may not see it on the shelves for a few days, but a fresh new batch is being made as we speak and will be back in stock shortly," read the post.

