P.E.I. Liquor issues recall of Nimrods' Funky Peach

P.E.I. Liquor issued a recall Wednesday for cans of Nimrods’ Funky Peach, “due to concerns of rupturing cans,” the agency said in a release. 

Recall due to ‘concerns of rupturing cans’

CBC News ·
P.E.I. Liquor says Nimrods' Funky Peach has been removed from all retail and agency stores, and that Upstreet, which makes the product, is performing quality control. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The peach vodka beverage is made by Nimrods' restaurant and Upstreet Craft Brewing. 

"The tops of the cans are popping off causing a loud noise and product expelling from the cans," the release said. 

If anyone has the product with a damaged top, they can return it to any P.E.I. Liquor store for a full refund. 

The release also said the product has been removed from all store shelves. 

Upstreet working on the problem

In an email to CBC News, Upstreet said the issue had to do with fermentation, and was caused by active yeast in the product. 

Upstreet said the issue affected a small number of cans, and they're working with P.E.I.'s Bio Food Tech and their own quality control team to fix the problem for future batches. 

In a social media post, Nimrods' said the product is still safe for consumption. 

"You may not see it on the shelves for a few days, but a fresh new batch is being made as we speak and will be back in stock shortly," read the post.

