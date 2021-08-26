P.E.I. Liquor issues recall of Nimrods' Funky Peach
Recall due to ‘concerns of rupturing cans’
P.E.I. Liquor issued a recall Wednesday for cans of Nimrods' Funky Peach, "due to concerns of rupturing cans," the agency said in a release.
The peach vodka beverage is made by Nimrods' restaurant and Upstreet Craft Brewing.
"The tops of the cans are popping off causing a loud noise and product expelling from the cans," the release said.
If anyone has the product with a damaged top, they can return it to any P.E.I. Liquor store for a full refund.
The release also said the product has been removed from all store shelves.
RECALL NOTICE: Nimrods' Funky Peach cans have been removed from all PEI Liquor corporate retail stores and agency stores due to concerns of rupturing cans. <a href="https://t.co/9Ctpl4Sye0">https://t.co/9Ctpl4Sye0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/AM99cp6fmV">pic.twitter.com/AM99cp6fmV</a>—@PEILiquor
Upstreet working on the problem
In an email to CBC News, Upstreet said the issue had to do with fermentation, and was caused by active yeast in the product.
Upstreet said the issue affected a small number of cans, and they're working with P.E.I.'s Bio Food Tech and their own quality control team to fix the problem for future batches.
In a social media post, Nimrods' said the product is still safe for consumption.
"You may not see it on the shelves for a few days, but a fresh new batch is being made as we speak and will be back in stock shortly," read the post.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?