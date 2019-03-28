Food truck proposal too 'wild, wild west' for Charlottetown

Charlottetown council unanimously rejected a food truck proposal for a vacant lot in the downtown that would have included alcohol service and permanent seating.

The owners of Nimrods wanted to create a space on Great George Street between the Old Triangle and Cedars that would have been set off from the street by fencing and included washrooms.

The proposal received vocal support at a public meeting last month. Last week, the planning board recommended the proposal go ahead with conditions.

Coun. Mike Duffy said council was concerned that the lot isn't served by water and sewer, and Nimrods was asking for a number of zoning changes.

"There's rules and regulations put in place for a very good reason," said Duffy.

"When people come in and they want to just put their operation there regardless of the rules it just leads to bedlam. I mean, it's like the wild, wild west."

'It's heartbreaking'

City officials say the business can set up on that property for food-service only.

Nimrods co-owner Mikey Wasnidge said the decision was particularly disappointing following the planning board's recommendation to approve.

The food truck alone could still go on the lot, which has been vacant since 1998. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's heartbreaking to hear it. To hear these concerns raised in the final hour, concerns that could have been easily addressed, is just really discouraging," said Wasnidge.

"It just makes you question whether this was all just a facade. What was the purpose of putting us through all these hoops if we knew this was just going to be flat out rejected?"

Wasnidge said he and his partners will have to think about whether to set up on the vacant lot or not.

