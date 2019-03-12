Proposed Charlottetown food truck would serve alcohol
More of a restaurant than a food truck, by city definitions
The City of Charlottetown is considering an application for a food truck that would serve alcohol as well as food.
The proposal is for 183 Great George Street, near Fitzroy on a vacant lot between two other restaurants, Cedars and The Old Triangle. The idea is for more than a truck. The design for the space would include fencing, a seating area, and washrooms.
The application says the intention is to create an atmosphere inside the now vacant lot.
Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of planning, said it's not a typical request.
"They're wanting to put a food truck in place, which they are allowed to do on private property," said Rivard.
"What changed this application for us is the fact that they wanted to sell alcohol, so it really becomes more of a restaurant than it does a food truck, by our definitions."
Rivard said the concept does exist in other cities.
The proposal will go to a public meeting in a couple of weeks, and council will come up with a decision next month.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.