Proposed Charlottetown food truck would serve alcohol

The City of Charlottetown is considering an application for a food truck that would serve alcohol as well as food.

The proposal is for 183 Great George Street, near Fitzroy on a vacant lot between two other restaurants, Cedars and The Old Triangle. The idea is for more than a truck. The design for the space would include fencing, a seating area, and washrooms.

The application says the intention is to create an atmosphere inside the now vacant lot.

Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of planning, said it's not a typical request.

"They're wanting to put a food truck in place, which they are allowed to do on private property," said Rivard.

The lot has been vacant since 1998. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"What changed this application for us is the fact that they wanted to sell alcohol, so it really becomes more of a restaurant than it does a food truck, by our definitions."

Rivard said the concept does exist in other cities.

The proposal will go to a public meeting in a couple of weeks, and council will come up with a decision next month.

