Night in the Park concert series expands summer offering

The annual Night in the Park concert series, hosted in provincial parks across the Island, is expanding its program this summer.

The series has grown from hosting just four concerts in 2013, when it first took roots on the Island, to now include 12 different dates, said Joey Dumville, the program co-ordinator.

Looking for talent

Dumville says he's on the hunt for the Island's best musical acts to showcase. He says he's already managed to garner a lot of interest from local artists.

They're very intimate, a lot of the time they'll take requests and some people even get up and play. — Joey Dumville

The concert series is an opportunity to "put a little Island spirit in our parks," Dumville said.

"It's just nice to be able to come into the park and chill out ... they're very intimate, a lot of the time they'll take requests and some people even get up and play."

From rock 'n' roll to Celtic tunes

The series is looking to include all kinds of artists and music ranging from rock n' roll to traditional Celtic tunes, he said.

Musicians who are selected for the series will have the chance to gain exposure as well as receive a stipend for their participation.

The province's parks will open to visitors and Islanders alike on June 7. Dumville says the concert series will kick off on June 24.

A schedule of musical acts and dates will be announced once a decision has been made on the lineup of entertainers, Dumville said.

