Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Nicholas Cameron wins Summerside council byelection

Nicholas Cameron won the Summerside council byelection Monday, filling a seat left vacant after the P.E.I. general election.

7 ran to fill seat

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Head shot of Nicholas Cameron
Cameron won two thirds of his votes in advance poll. (Submitted by Nicholas Cameron)

Nicholas Cameron won the Summerside council byelection Monday, filling a seat left vacant after the P.E.I. general election.

The Ward 3 seat had been occupied by Barb Ramsay, who won the Summerside-South Drive seat for the Progressive Conservatives.

Seven candidates stepped up to take her place. Cameron won with 151 votes as only 38 per cent of eligible voters turned out.

Krista Hickey came second with 134 votes.

Cameron's campaign included a strong performance in the advance poll, where he earned two thirds of his votes. He outpolled Hickey on election day by only three votes.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now