Nicholas Cameron wins Summerside council byelection

Nicholas Cameron won the Summerside council byelection Monday, filling a seat left vacant after the P.E.I. general election.

The Ward 3 seat had been occupied by Barb Ramsay, who won the Summerside-South Drive seat for the Progressive Conservatives.

Seven candidates stepped up to take her place. Cameron won with 151 votes as only 38 per cent of eligible voters turned out.

Krista Hickey came second with 134 votes.

Cameron's campaign included a strong performance in the advance poll, where he earned two thirds of his votes. He outpolled Hickey on election day by only three votes.

