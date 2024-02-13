Tourism P.E.I.'s deal with NHL draws mixed reaction

Opposition politicians on P.E.I. are questioning the value of a new deal between the National Hockey League and Tourism Prince Edward Island, while the provincial tourism minister is defending it.

The province announced Tuesday that it had entered into a three-year marketing partnership with the league that will see the Island branded as the NHL's official travel destination.

The provincial government is paying the NHL $2.5 million for the first year of the agreement, with an option to back out or renew after that.

"I don't oppose the fact that we need to promote Prince Edward Island," said Liberal MLA Robert Henderson, who was the province's tourism minister from 2011 to 2015. "I guess I'd like to know what the return on investment on that [deal] is."

Henderson acknowledged he doesn't know the details of the deal, but questioned spending that much money on it while Islanders struggle with issues such as health-care access.

The MLA, who also served as the province's health minister from 2015 to 2018, pointed out that $2.5 million is more than the current budget for health-care recruitment on P.E.I.

"I would argue that maybe if you need to spend more money on something on Prince Edward Island, that would be one thing that we would look at," Henderson said.

Why are we spending unbudgeted funds on something that may actually exacerbate an already existing problem? — MLA Peter Bevan-Baker

Green Party MLA Peter Bevan-Baker said the fact that you can't measure how well this type of investment works is a problem.

"It's notoriously difficult to track the impact of a particular investment on something like tourism, because it fluctuates from year to year for a whole bunch of reasons," said Bevan-Baker.

P.E.I.'s tourism sector is also feeling "tapped out," he said, and he's spoken to tourist providers across the Island who had trouble keeping up with demand last year.

"Why are we spending unbudgeted funds on something that may actually exacerbate an already existing problem, which is that the Island actually isn't able to cater properly to the tourists that want to come here in the first place?"

Bevan-Baker also said that given the ongoing issues around health-care services on P.E.I., the announcement of the deal seemed like "misplaced priorities" at work.

The new deal is targeting NHL fans in Ontario and New England, said Cory Deagle, P.E.I.'s minister of fisheries, tourism, sport and culture.

Deagle said he believes the province's return on investment will be more than $15 million.

"Aligning our Tourism P.E.I. brand with the NHL brand, it's extremely powerful," Deagle said. "The fan base for the NHL and the clients for the NHL are the same kind of tourist that we're trying to attract to P.E.I."

Deagle said investing in tourism does not mean the provincial government is ignoring other pressing issues.

"We're also investing in health care, housing, and trying to make life a little more affordable for Islanders. But it doesn't mean that we can just stop investing in tourism, which is a huge part of our economy," he said.

Marketing prof thinks deal will pay off

The NHL deal will definitely increase brand awareness for P.E.I., said Sergio Carvalho, a marketing professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

"It makes [fans] aware of P.E.I. as a tourist destination and what P.E.I. has to offer," said Carvalho.

He was surprised to learn the deal was worth $2.5 million and thought it would have cost the province much more.

"If they work well with these opportunities, they can profit from it for many years," Carvalho said.