Some future NHL stars might be playing in the 2023 Canada Games

He didn't know it at the time, but when Stratford, P.E.I., resident Gordie Dwyer suited up for Quebec's hockey team at the 1995 Canada Games in Grand Prairie, Alta., he played against another teenager who would go on to play the most games in the history of the National Hockey League.

Patrick Marleau, who played for Saskatchewan two years before the start of a record 1,779-game career with the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, is just one player whose path to the NHL included a stop at the Canada Games.

The list throughout the years also includes Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, and Ontario's Steven Stamkos of Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chris Phillips, who played for Alberta before becoming the longtime captain of the Ottawa Senators, also played in the 1995 tournament.

Dwyer played 108 games in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens before a coaching career that includes the Charlottetown Islanders and his current team, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In 2021, Canada Games alumnus Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe's career record for most games played in the NHL. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dwyer will be among the dozens of junior hockey and NHL scouts in the rinks taking notes at the 2023 Canada Games on Prince Edward Island.

Many of the players, just 14 and 15 years old, will be drafted into Canadian junior hockey leagues, like the QMJHL, this year and be eligible for the NHL draft when they turn 18.

"It's an ultra-competitive tournament. It's best on best of a certain age group across Canada," Dwyer said.

"So, it's that first opportunity to really, for most players, to really be able to play best on best throughout the country and start to identify themselves as they build a career in the game."

Among those players is Dwyer's son, Ryan, a dual-sport athlete and one of P.E.I'.'s flag-bearers.

"I'm sure he's really excited about the opportunity and not only to represent his province but to play in his own province as well. So, it's, you know, as a dad, as a parent … we're excited for him and looking forward to the event."

P.E.I. resident Gordie Dwyer, coach and general manager of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, played for Quebec at the 1995 Canada Games. (CBC/Zoom)

So who are the hockey players to watch at the 2023 games? CBC asked Dwyer and Charlottetown Islanders coach and general manager Jim Hulton who they think has NHL potential.

Gavin McKenna, Yukon. This was an obvious choice. The Western Hockey League, unlike the OHL and QMJHL, has already held its draft, and McKenna was the No. 1 pick. There is already plenty of hype surrounding him,

"I think a lot of people will go see him," Hulton said. "Kind of unique to come out of that territory, but just tells you how far-reaching our game has become"

Lane Sim, Nova Scotia. His father, Jon, played 469 games in the NHL, and Lane may end up in the big leagues one day, too.

"He's a dynamic, small offensive player," Dwyer said.

Owen Conrad. Nova Scotia. Dwyer expects he will be a high draft pick in the QMJHL draft in June.

"A big two-way defenceman with some good offensive instincts. So those are always a hot commodity here at the next level."

Caleb Desnoyers, Quebec. His brother, Elliot, played for Canada at the world juniors and was the captain of the Halifax Mooseheads last year. Dwyer calls Caleb a "big, tall, smooth skating centre."

Zach Wheeler, New Brunswick. Hulton calls him one of the highest-rated midget players in New Brunswick.

Liam Kilfoil, New Brunswick. Kilfoil has been playing at prep schools in the U.S. the last couple years.

Ryan Roobroeck, Ontario. He applied for exceptional status which would allow him to play in the Ontario Hockey League a year early. Though he was denied, he "really is an exceptional player," Dwyer said.

Nathan Lecompte, Quebec. Dwyer played with Nathan's father, Eric, a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 1993.

'Amazing experience'

Hulton wouldn't single out any players on Team P.E.I., saying he "likes them all."

But Dwyer said Will Murphy of the Kensington Wild — "a big, physical defenceman, a little bit of a throwback to earlier years" — and forward Kayden McGuigan of the Charlottetown Knights are two players to keep an eye on.

Not everyone will make it to the pro level. But that doesn't mean they won't go on to successful careers.

"And it's an opportunity to create memories for a lifetime and friendships for a lifetime."