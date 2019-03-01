National Farmers Union calling for mandatory education around P.E.I.'s Lands Protection Act

The National Farmers Union is calling on the P.E.I. government and political parties to provide mandatory education to representatives about the province's Lands Protection Act.

When the act was introduced in the 1980s it set limits on land ownership of 1,000 acres for individuals, and 3,000 acres for corporations.

Those limits have nearly doubled in recent years with allowances for leased land and non-arable land increased to 1,900 acres for individuals and 5,700 acres for corporations.

"What the Lands Protection Act is basically, is a tool that allows Islanders to have a say in how their land is bought and sold, and the laws around it," said Doug Campbell, the NFU district director.

Campbell said he would like to see the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission oversee workshops and education efforts because the organization "understands the act."

"It's imperative that all people that are responsible for the decisions around the act, understand the act."

That is why he wants politicians to be educated on the topic, Campbell said.

Land is a resource

"Our Island, our resource is the land. So, therefore it's important people understand the laws that protect the land."

A half-day or day-long workshop could help MLAs who are not fully aware of the act, Campbell said.

"The NFU, you can go back 40 years and they have always been involved around the act and trying to make people aware."

Somebody needs to speak for the land, and as an organization the National Farmers Union is trying to do that. — Doug Campbell

For the last couple of years, Campbell said the organization has been trying to draw public attention to the act and making Islanders aware they have a say in it.

"There is a real sense of optimism that we have an opportunity to make things happen, change things here for the better and this is one way of doing it. By having all members of the legislature understand just what the act means."

Optimism with new government

Campbell said he is pleased the PC government has added land to the agriculture portfolio.

A request for mandatory education was sent to the government last Tuesday, and Campbell said the NFU has yet to hear back.

