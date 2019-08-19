Northumberland Ferries reduces runs for Monday
Northumberland Ferries have reduced runs between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because MV Confederation won’t be sailing Monday.
MV Confederation won't be running
Northumberland Ferries have reduced runs between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because MV Confederation won't be sailing Monday.
The ferry service said the ship is having problems with its electronic controls. The same technical issue caused cancellations on Sunday.
There are five round trip sailings on Monday on MV Holiday Island leaving Wood Islands at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.