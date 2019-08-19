Northumberland Ferries reduces runs for Monday

Northumberland Ferries have reduced runs between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because MV Confederation won't be sailing Monday.

The ferry service said the ship is having problems with its electronic controls. The same technical issue caused cancellations on Sunday.

There are five round trip sailings on Monday on MV Holiday Island leaving Wood Islands at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

