Charlottetown high school musical tradition returns post-COVID

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Newsies: The Musical is making news at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, as the Charlottetown high school musical tradition returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, Charlottetown Rural and Colonel Gray high schools alternate years. This year, it is Colonel Gray's turn, and they are first back on the mainstage of the Confederation Centre of the Arts with a musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899.

"It was touch and go coming into this year. We weren't sure if it was going to happen or not," said Colonel Gray vice-principal and director Andrew Petrie.

"It's really exciting to get back to doing a lot of the things that make school really exciting and engaging."

Newsies director Andrew Petrie says COVID-19 restrictions over the last three school years changed the extracurricular experiences of many students. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Petrie said COVID-19 restrictions over the last three years have changed the extracurricular experiences of many students.

"They would have missed some opportunities to be involved in shows throughout some of their younger years," Petrie said.

"So there's a little bit of learning on their part, in terms of remembering how to perform and that kind of thing. But that's been really exciting to see them grow, and probably makes it, in my opinion, more impressive what they're doing."

'Dream come true'

For many of the performers, being in Newsies is a chance to get back to doing what they love.

"I've loved singing and acting since a very young age, and to finally perform as a main character on the Confederation [Centre] stage is like a big dream come true," said Grade 11 student Samel Sunil, who plays Jack Kelly.

Getting to perform on the mainstage at the Confederation Centre is one of the highlights for the actors. This is from one of the dress rehearsals. (Suzanne Lee/Colonel Gray )

"I was beyond excited because I've looked forward to it ever since I was in elementary school, looking up to the kids doing the show," said Thea Knickle.

This is the 11th Colonel Gray musical for teacher Suzanne Lee.

"I've been involved in some small way every year over the years, usually holding a paintbrush," Lee said.

"It's a very intense preparation leading up to the opening night, and so that really builds community."

Thea Knickle says the experience in Newsies has encouraged her to pursue a career in the industry after high school. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Being in Newsies has also inspired some of the cast to continue in the arts, following in the footsteps of school alumni who also got their start in the high school musical.

Samel Sunil will take another step toward his goal this summer, as part of the Munschables cast at the Confederation Centre.

"I did an open call audition for that, and like the Jack Kelly role, it's another dream come true. It's going to be very exciting."

This is the 11th Colonel Gray musical for teacher Suzanne Lee. Lee's son, Matthew, is part of the Newsies cast, and has been coming with his mother to paint sets since he was a little boy. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

But first, they will wrap up months of hard work with their performances this week.

"I've been trying to prep myself for the reality that it's soon coming to an end, but we make a sort of magic on stage," Thea Knickle said.

"It's something that you'll never forget, and an experience to cherish."

Samel Sunil says to play a main character onstage at the Confederation Centre of the Arts is a dream come true. (Suzanne Lee/Colonel Gray)

"The pit band and stage crew, we're all just one big family. Doesn't matter if we're on the stage, or below the stage. We're always going to remember this," Sunil said.

"I think this is probably going to be the main thing I remember when I'm done of high school, right? So yeah, it's going to be a lot of tears."

It's a labour of love for all of the volunteers that are involved​​​​​. —Andrew Petrie

"It's great for me to end my school day every day working with a group of kids that are excited and passionate, and really want to be here," Petrie said.

"I draw my inspiration from them. It's a labour of love for all of the volunteers that are involved."

