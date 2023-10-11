Water main leak partially closes street in Charlottetown

Workers in Charlottetown are trying to repair a water main leak in the Brighton area.

Residents in the area of North River Road and McGill Avenue will experience a temporary disruption of water services, the city said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Because of this, North River Road between McGill Avenue and Inkerman Boulevard will be closed to traffic until further notice.

When it's fixed, residents may experience temporary air and or water discolouration, the city said. It recommends flushing cold-water through the bathtub until it runs clear.