Water main leak partially closes street in Charlottetown

A water main leak in Charlottetown Wednesday afternoon has caused a temporary water shut off for residents in the area of North River Road and McGill Avenue.

A section of North River road closes as crews repair break

Alex MacIsaac · CBC News ·
A map shows the area where the city says water services are temporarily shut off.
A water main break in Charlottetown's Brighton neighbourhood has temporarily shut down water service for some residents. (Google Maps)

Workers in Charlottetown are trying to repair a water main leak in the Brighton area. 

Residents in the area of North River Road and McGill Avenue will experience a temporary disruption of water services, the city said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. 

Because of this, North River Road between McGill Avenue and Inkerman Boulevard will be closed to traffic until further notice. 

When it's fixed, residents may experience temporary air and or water discolouration, the city said. It recommends flushing cold-water through the bathtub until it runs clear.

