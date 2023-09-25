From trucks to ATVs: vehicle thefts rising on P.E.I., say police 

RCMP on P.E.I. say thefts of pretty much anything with wheels and a motor are on the rise in the province.

Vehicle thefts are up, and not just cars and trucks — even ATVs and lawn mowers are targets for thieves, said Cpl. Gavin Moore, a media relations officer with P.E.I. RCMP.

"Generally, we encounter between 50 and 100 thefts in the run of a year. And looking at the past 11 months, we are about a month ahead of where we would be normally at this time," said Moore.

Typically, police learn the stolen vehicle was being used for a joy ride or a way to get around, says Moore. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

"We are anticipating that the number should be higher this year."

It's not typically hot-wiring that's leading to the thefts, he said. Instead, vehicles are being left unlocked with keys inside, or left running while the driver goes into a business or store.

The vast majority of our passenger vehicles are recovered. - Cpl. Gavin Moore

The force is encouraging Islanders to "think about the safety of their vehicles," said Moore. This includes keeping vehicles locked and not keeping the keys inside.

"We can sometimes be complacent, especially in a community where there are very low crime rates."

But stolen vehicles don't often go far, he said. Unlike larger cities in Canada, where stolen vehicles sometimes end up in black markets or shipped to foreign countries, Moore said vehicles here are often found in neighbouring communities, not far from where they were taken.

Typically, police learn the vehicle was being used for a joy ride or a way to get around, he said.

"We're fortunate in P.E.I., in that the vast majority of our passenger vehicles are recovered."

Police are also noticing a jump in property thefts, said Moore. He encouraged Islanders to secure their belongings and install a security system if they can.