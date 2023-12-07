Trivia fans! Try the 2023 Prince Edward Island news quiz

Another year is in the books, P.E.I. Have you been keeping up with the news around the province in 2023?

With friends and family gathering for the holidays, what better time to see who among them was most tuned into the news around Prince Edward Island this past year?

You can take the quiz solo, or read off the questions to your group and see how they do.

Below are a variety of news stories from throughout the last 12 months. You'll find the answers to the questions at the bottom of the page.

Questions

1. The Canada Winter Games brought hundreds of athletes to P.E.I. this year. Which team had a 15-year-old hockey phenom who filled the rink for every game?

2. An iconic, selfie-friendly statue at the Charlottetown Airport moved on earlier this year. What was that statue? (Bonus point if you know its name.)

3. What happened at UPEI during the winter semester that led to the university's exam period being cancelled?

4. The April election saw Dennis King's PC government returning for a second term. Can you name two of the new MLAs?

5. Organizers of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival created a brand-new music festival this year. What was the name of it? (Bonus point if you can name a headliner.)

6. An RCMP study released earlier this year showed that one of P.E.I.'s three counties stands above the rest when it comes to the most dangerous driving offences. Which was it?

7. Kensington's Claudia Campbell represented P.E.I. and was the runner-up on a reality TV competition that pitted people against each other under one roof. What's the name of the program?

8. This Charlottetown business was closed for months after Fiona and had to undergo major renovations. During that time, many people drove to Summerside to stay caught up. What's the business?

9. Before the Confederation Bridge, ferries were the main way on and off P.E.I. In 2023, what ferry was sent to the scrapyard? (Bonus point if you can name its replacement; the Norwegian name is a bit of a tongue-twister.)

10. Why did Government House (where P.E.I.'s lieutenant-governor lives and works) ban group photo shoots this year?

11. A whole town pitched in to make a brand-new welcome sign for the community. Which town? (Hint: The name has two syllables)

12. Projections show that P.E.I. will reach a huge population milestone by the year 2030. What's the number?

13. This tropical storm ended up being way weaker than Dorian or Fiona, but people still had goosebumps when it was heading toward P.E.I. in September.

14. Which Island singer-songwriter collaborated with Jimmy Buffett on two new songs before the American legend passed away this year? (Bonus point if you can name one of the songs.)

15. If you went to the Brackley Drive-In, you may have had a stowaway hop into your car. He means well, but is sneaky. What is he?

16. A Charlottetown Islander had to walk away from hockey at just 19 years old for health reasons, stunning many in the sporting world and restarting conversations around banning what?

17. What type of sea creature washed up on P.E.I. shores back in August, unnerving beachgoers on the North Shore?

18. A homeowner in Charlottetown vowed to fight the city over an apparent bylaw problem on his property. He said it looked nice; the city said it's gotta go. Lawyers got involved. A ruler would help you understand the problem better. What was the issue?

19. Which sports drink was banned at a P.E.I. school because students were buying it and selling it for profit?

20. P.E.I.'s Ann Thurlow created a hugely popular cookbook featuring recipes that all use one specific vegetable. This year got a shoutout in the New York Times. Name that vegetable!

21. Hundreds of promises were made on the campaign trail before the province's spring election, many revolving around two big topics starting with the letter "H". What were they?

22. What annual tradition in Scotchfort terrifies visitors and this year gathered more than five truckloads of food for Island food banks?

23. The old fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton became a hot topic of conversation this fall after a developer pitched what he says is an ace idea. What's the project?

24. Two P.E.I. newspapers recently changed the way they provide an online service, sparking debate on social media and even among MLAs in the legislature. What was it? (Bonus point if you know which P.E.I. politician floated the idea of paying for it to keep Islanders in the know.)

25. What California-born tool caused a stir in P.E.I. schools as some students were caught using it to help them make the grade?

Answers

1. Yukon .

2. Wowie, the Cow's cow.

3. UPEI faculty strike .

4. Robin Croucher, Rob Lantz, Jenn Redmond, Jill Burridge, Tyler DesRoches, Gilles Arsenault, Susie Dillon, Barb Ramsay, Hilton MacLennan. (Any two of them)

5. Sommo Fest, Mumford & Sons or Maggie Rogers .

6. Prince County.

7. Big Brother Canada.

8. Cineplex in Charlottetown .

9. MV Holiday Island (and MV Fanafjord) .

10. Defecating, urinating and fighting on the lawn. (General bad behaviour is an acceptable answer here.)

11. Tignish .

12. 200,000 people.

13. Hurricane Lee .

14. Lennie Gallant, Portugal or P.E.I. and Johnny's Rhum.

15. Timber the Cat .

16. Fighting in hockey.

17. White shark .

18. Grass was too long.

19. Prime .

20. Cabbage.

21. Housing and health care .

22. Chief's Haunted Barn.

23. Golf course .

24. Obituaries behind paywall, Premier Dennis King.