6 P.E.I. stories that have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic

Here's a quick review of the news from P.E.I. this week that was not connected to the pandemic.

A P.E.I. woman almost lost $2,000 in a cellphone fraud scheme.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday to dismiss a Mi'kmaq request for a judicial appeal of the sale of the Mill River Resort.

A Mi'kmaq woman paid tribute to people who died in a mass murder in Nova Scotia with a dance of mourning and healing outside Charlottetown's RCMP detachment.

The City of Summerside is considering making changes so it can force people to clean up unsightly properties.

An engineering study has found that a plan to put solar panels on the roof of Stratford town hall would be too costly.

Summerside police seized a loaded 9-mm handgun from a local business.

