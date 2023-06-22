4 people facing arson-related charges tied to Summerside motel fire

Four people are facing arson-related charges in connection with a June 22 fire at a motel near Reads Corner in Summerside, P.E.I.

Justin Jerome Perry, 34, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property, and possession of an incendiary device, Summerside police said Friday. He's being held in custody until at least October 3.

Three other suspects were arrested and released with electronic monitoring in place. Police say they're due in court at a later date to face charges of being parties to the offence of arson.

The four suspects were arrested early Thursday morning after police executed search warrants at four different properties in Summerside.

One minor injury was reported in the fire at the Baker's Lighthouse Motel on Water Street East in Summerside, which also destroyed two cars. It broke out in the early hours, with police getting the call at about 12:20 a.m.

A frame from a video shot by a witness to the June 22 fire at the Baker's Lighthouse Motel. (Submitted to CBC)

Six fire trucks were sent to fight the fire, along with about 60 firefighters who helped extinguish the flames.

The motel's owner told CBC News the fire completely destroyed two units and left a third uninhabitable. He said he wants to repair the damages but is still waiting for an insurance settlement.

The loss of revenue from the three units has meant a big financial loss for the business, which he has owned for about 10 years, he said.