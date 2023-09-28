Transportation Safety Board wraps up investigation of MV Holiday Island fire

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has finished its investigation into the July 2022 MV Holiday Island ferry fire and will now write its report, the agency announced Thursday.

After the fire and subsequent evacuation of the vessel during a crossing of the Northumberland Strait more than a year ago, investigators went through photos and videos as well as conducted interviews with people who were on the scene.

They have also used the TSB's lab to examine parts from the Northumberland Ferries vessel, exposing them to the same kind of conditions, pressures and temperatures that were present at the time of the fire.

The federal safety agency said once the report is written and reviewed, it will be made public.

More than 200 people were evacuated from the ferry after a fire broke out in the vessel's engine room at around 11 a.m. AT on July 22, 2022, about an hour into its crossing from Caribou, N.S., to Wood Islands, P.E.I.

No injuries were reported.

The ferry was owned by the federal government and operated by Northumberland Ferries. It was due for replacement in 2027, but was scrapped early because of the amount of damage it suffered in the fire.