Tempted by trivia? Try our 2022 P.E.I. news quiz

2022 was a year most Islanders won't soon forget. From post-tropical storm Fiona to challenges facing the health-care system, it may have sometimes felt like all of the news was grim.

But looking back, there were lots of different kinds of stories that made the news on P.E.I. this year, and you'll find a variety in our 2022 quiz.

Test your memory — or test your friends and family! The answers and story links are at the bottom of the page.

Fiona

1. What iconic landmark on P.E.I.'s North Shore unfortunately vanished during Fiona?

2. Name two strange things that uncovered from P.E.I. beaches after the storm?

3. Roughly how many Maritime Electric customers were without power after Fiona?

4. If you went outside and listened to what your neighbours were up to after Fiona, what two sounds were you most likely hear?





5. What insect drove Islanders wild after the storm?

Health care

6. What month was the last COVID-19 livestreamed briefing?

7. A surge of COVID-19 cases kept P.E.I. public schools closed after the New Year. When was the first day back in the classroom for students — January or February?

8. True or false: P.E.I. dropped its mask mandate for most public spaces in May.

9. What unusual step did the City of Summerside take to find accommodations for a locum doctor?

10. What brewery got creative in trying to attract doctors to live and work on P.E.I.?

What month was the last COVID-19 livestreamed briefing? (CBC)

General knowledge

11. What happened in Borden-Carleton this fall involving an animal not originally from P.E.I.?

12. Which P.E.I. hockey rink had a dust up over naming rights this year?

13. On a beach in western P.E.I this summer, tourists could do yoga classes with some unlikely participants. Who or what were they?

14. This fall's municipal elections saw some shakeups across P.E.I. — name one new mayor and one new councillor.

15. Fire nearly destroyed the MV Holiday Island this summer. What is the name of the ferry that temporarily replaced it?

Ashley Vautour, second from left, competed on the game show Family Feud Canada with her cousins Alex, Myriam, Joel and Adele. Which of their answers went viral on TikTok? (CBC)

16. A group of Island cousins made a lasting impression on Family Feud Canada for their good humour and fun answers. What crunchy answer went viral online? Hint: A brand ended up connecting with the family and sent them boxes of its product.

17. Which Mi'kmaw artist has her quillwork featured on a new P.E.I. library card?

18. In July, an Islander beat the world record for doing two things at once in what he called a "bizarre sport." What was he doing?

19. When Anne of Green Gables: The Musical returns to the Confederation Centre in 2024, it will coincide with what anniversary of Lucy Maud Montgomery's birth? 125th? 150th? Or 175th?

20. P.E.I. saw provincial leadership changes in two of the four parties this year. Who are the two new leaders?

Ticket sales for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival broke records in 2022. Who has been announced as the festival's headline act for 2023? (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

21. There was talk this year of renaming the Confederation Bridge. What is the proposed name?

22. Cavendish Beach Music Festival bounced back in a big way in 2022, but who was named the big headliner for next year?

23. What long-lost Rainbow Valley icon found its rightful owners once again this year?

24. Summerside + Canada Games = What newly built facility?

25. Seafood, potatoes, the "Canada's Food Island" slogan, wildlife conservation and your car. What do all these have to do with each other?

Did you ace it? Were you stumped? Let's find out.

Answers: