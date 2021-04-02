Increase in N.L. visitors to Tourism P.E.I. website little 'glimmers of hope' for future travel

Island tourism officials say it's too early to say what the end result will be, but so far unique visitors to the Tourism P.E.I. website from Newfoundland and Labrador are up compared to 2019.

That was considered a "banner year" for tourism in the province, says Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism P.E.I.

So far there are over 4,600 unique visitors from Newfoundland and Labrador to the Tourism P.E.I. website, compared to roughly 3,000 in 2019 — an increase that hasn't paid off yet, but is a promising rise in traffic.

"That doesn't mean they're booked, that means that they're probably seeing some ads or even just thinking with that pent up demand of wanting to travel 'Where can I go?" she said.

"There are some small glimmers of hope there that some advertising in Newfoundland and Labrador will make a difference."

Hope that many choose P.E.I.

The P.E.I. government has done some targeted marketing this year in the Newfoundland and Labrador market.

Tourism P.E.I. spent $400,000 in advertising the province to people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We're hoping that many will choose Prince Edward Island," she said.

But running ads when the Atlantic bubble is closed can be tricky.

"If the bubble remains closed for too long we don't want that ad running too long, because it can then be a sense of frustration," Gallant said. "When we feel that it's probably best for us to pull back, we will."

More from CBC P.E.I.