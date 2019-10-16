P.E.I. trades program 'an eye-opening experience' for newcomers

A training program aimed at getting more newcomers to work in the construction industry graduated its first class in Charlottetown on Wednesday. The eight-week program called Newcomers in Trades is an initiative of the Construction Association of P.E.I.

The association hopes that with the right education, experience and basic certifications, newcomers might start to fill some of the hundreds of vacant jobs in the construction industry.

"It's all about getting that Canadian work experience," said Janet O'Donnell, co-ordinator of the program.

"We know that's one of the targeting groups that we need to fill those vacancies in the construction industry," she said.

"It was a bit of a process to get it up and running but we definitely are so grateful to have it up and going."

The program was geared toward getting the students ready for entry-level jobs in the construction industry. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

There were 10 participants selected from around 30 applicants for the inaugural program.

Upon completion of the trades program, participants leave certified in fall protection, first aid and CPR, work site orientation, and construction safety — preparing them for entry-level jobs in the industry.

Prepared for working on P.E.I.

Participants also learned how the industry works on P.E.I. They were taught some basic facts about the province and took sessions on what employers in Canada look for.

"We're hopefully giving them as much information, and making them comfortable on the Island and giving them all resources that we have," said O'Donnell.

Minh Phan says the program helped teach important skills and could keep more newcomers on the Island. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Program participant Minh Phan moved to the Island four years ago from Vietnam. He said learning more about Canadian work culture has been helpful.

"This is really an eye-opening experience for us," said Phan.

"We are not just learning about how to do work, but more importantly do it safely, and also we learn a lot about working culture in Canada, which is a great thing for newcomers because where we come from, things work differently from here."

Here in a small place, the people that move here really love the Island. — Maryheth Cabrera

He said he believes initiatives like these could help retain newcomers. Finding work isn't just about making money, it's also about feeling like you belong, he said.

Phan said he thinks feelings of isolation might "drive people away."

"You don't feel like home because you don't understand how things work," Phan said.

"If you get trained through programs like this, it's a big help, and it's really really important for newcomers like us."

Participant Maryheth Cabrera, who arrived on the Island from Columbia less than a year ago, said the program is an excellent bridge for newcomers wanting to enter the trades. She hopes potential employers see that newcomers have a lot to offer.

"This group is full of people who study different things and came from different countries as well, they are starting from scratch, this is something not everybody can do," said Cabrera.

"Here in a small place, the people that move here really love the Island. So, take the risk to employ a newcomer."

Maryheth Cabrera says the group was full of people from different backgrounds, but they were all working at making P.E.I. home. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Total costs for the federally-funded program — including staffing, a stipend for participants and wage subsidies for employers — is about $180,000.

The construction association hopes funding for the program will continue. It would also like to expand to Summerside in the future.

