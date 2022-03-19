Newcomers hike to learn about P.E.I. nature, native species

Newcomers to P.E.I. got a quick lesson on local ecosystems this weekend.

About 70 newcomers gathered on Saturday to hike the trail around Andrews Pond in Charlottetown and learn about the history of the area.

Newcomers walked the trail and saw various exhibits highlighting several different types of plants and animals native to P.E.I.

"I have seen my first eagle nest and that was really impressive," said Rafa Denor, who was born in Spain but lived in Ecuador for 20 years before moving to the Island during the pandemic. "It's a really big nest and there was an eagle in it."

Rafa Denor lived in Ecuador before moving to P.E.I. during the pandemic. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It's all part of the Newcomers to Nature event put on by the P.E.I. Watershed Alliance and Immigration and Refugee Services Association of Charlottetown.

"We try to go out to nature here in P.E.I., of course it looks a lot different from the nature you find in Ecuador," Denor said. "Being in nature is something we always enjoyed. My wife and I did some trekking in Ecuador."

Denor plans to continue exploring the Island. He said he has participated in several outdoor events with IRSA and plans to come back to Andrews Pond.

Juliana Grenzoti organized the event. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The event was funded by the P.E.I. Wildlife Conservation Fund.

Juliana Grenzoti, with the watershed alliance, organized the event.

"This is always about how we can enjoy nature and be aware, how to conserve, how to protect and just showing them places they might not know," she said.

Newcomers learned what plant species are invasive on the Island, she said.

"I didn't know how many people would show up. I was thinking 10 and it ended up being 70 people."

Becka Griffin put on a puppet show to highlight some of the native species found in the area. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Grenzoti is a newcomer herself. She said she came to P.E.I. from Brazil five years ago.

"As a non-Islander person, it is nice to see how many organizations are here looking toward the environment. So it is important to show people, share knowledge, because that is a big thing, how you can demonstrate how people can go in nature and preserve things like not littering or feeding wildlife."

Grenzoti said her hope is to do the walk for newcomers annually at different locations across the Island.