Newcomers come to P.E.I. seeking to leave Mexican megachurch in the past

Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island with a crushing blow just one month after Daniel Vazquez and Ximena Flores Godoy had arrived from Mexico, not knowing a soul.

They were without power for 14 days and had to throw out all the food in their fridge. It was a hard hit financially, since neither had yet found a job.

Despite this challenging start to their new life in a new country, the two say they are relieved and thankful to be on P.E.I., far from the force that drove them there — the Mexican megachurch Vazquez calls "a cult."

La Luz del Mundo

From birth, Vazquez was raised in Sinaloa, Mexico, in a segregated community of followers of La Luz del Mundo (LLDM), which translated means Light of the World.

(Submitted by Ximena Flores Godoy)

Started in 1926, LLDM claims a membership of five million in about 50 nations including Canada.

LLDM followers refer to their spiritual leader — Naasón Joaquín García — as their "apostle" with many believing him to be the only living apostle of Jesus Christ, sent by God.

Forbidden love

Vazquez said among other rules, LLDM members are discouraged from making friends with outsiders.

As for romantic relationships and marriage — they're off-limits altogether.

This created a problem when Vazquez met the love of his life, Ximena Flores Godoy, at a music class in Sinaloa, and the two immediately hit it off.

Ximena Flores Godoy, left, met Daniel Vazquez at a music class. They hit it off immediately but had a big problem - she was not a member of the La Luz del Mundo church. (Submitted by Ximena Flores Godoy)

Godoy was not part of the LLDM - in fact, she's atheist. At first, they kept their relationship under wraps. But in a small community with three huge LLDM temples, that was impossible.

"Imagine being in a society where all your neighbours do the things that the apostle tells them," said Godoy. "If you want to do something different, then you won't fit in," she said.

It was scary … because if we wanted to get married and he was still in the church, we couldn't do that." — Ximena Flores Godoy

When a minister learned Vazquez was dating someone outside the church, it caused a row with his family. They admitted she was respectful, "but not of the church," he said.

"I never thought about leaving him," said Godoy. "But it was scary … because if we wanted to get married and he was still in the church, we couldn't do that."

The apostle's arrest

In 2019, something shocking happened that rocked Vazquez's world and eventually sent the couple to P.E.I. seeking safety from the megachurch and its followers.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the spiritual leader of LLDM La Luz Del Mundo, is arraigned in a courtroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot (REUTERS)

LLDM spiritual leader Garcia was arrested following a two-year investigation by the Los Angeles County police.

He faced 36 charges, including rape of a minor, human trafficking and production of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to three charges, all related to sexual abuse of minors.

We were told that he was in jail because we sinned too much. — Daniel Vazquez

Earlier this year, Garcia was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The night of Garcia's arrest, bishops at the church told LLDM followers what had happened.

"When I was told that Naasón had been arrested ... I felt a horrible sense of dread. Horrible … it was even hard to walk," said Vazquez, speaking in Spanish.

A faithful of the LLDM church kneels as he attends a prayer session after Garcia pleaded guilty for child sex abuse, in Guadalajara, Mexico June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza (REUTERS)

"We were told that he was in jail because we sinned too much. That he was paying for things that we had done," he said. "And you believed it, because they were speaking not about any member, but the apostle of God."

Mental anguish

Vazquez found himself in a state of conflict.

A horrific new reality fighting against a belief system instilled in him since childhood.

"I was born into the church," Vazquez said. "I grew up under their influence completely … obviously being inside a cult, you don't realize how things really are."

But he said the more he reflected on things he had witnessed in the church — like physical abuse used to discipline children — and the more he researched and learned information such as the fact that Garcia's predecessor had been accused of similar sex crimes, the more uncomfortable he became.

Devotees participate in a prayer vigil at the LLDM church in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 5, 2019, after Garcia was arrested in California. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza (REUTERS)

He knew he wanted and needed to leave the church. But it was a daunting move.

"If you speak against the apostle in turn, you become an apostate," Vazquez said. "[The church] says of apostates, that you should cut them out as if they were a tumour. If it's your son, if it's a family member, a friend, get them out of your house and don't let them in."

The search for safety

When Godoy posted about Garcia on social media, she was immediately attacked and cut off from Vazquez' family and friends who accused her of spreading "manipulated news."

The same happened when Vazquez told his family that he no longer believed in the church's teachings.

Devotees of the LLDM church are seen after they prayed for their leader Garcia and against decrimination faced by their church, days after Garcia was arrested in California, U.S., in Guadalajara, Mexico. June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza (REUTERS)

Feeling like they could no longer stay in Mexico safely, Godoy started looking into culinary schools in other countries.

"I chose Prince Edward Island when I was looking at the schools and all we asked each other ... 'is there an LLDM church there?' Because we knew that will be a problem," she said.

Life on the Island

Godoy and Vazquez are slowly getting used to life on P.E.I.

Godoy is now doing culinary classes at Holland College where she has already made some friends. She's hoping to get a part-time job.

Vazquez is learning English and applying for lots of jobs, mostly in the food industry, but hasn't landed one yet.

'Islanders have been so welcoming, kind and helpful that we seriously couldn't believe it,' says Godoy. (Submitted by Ximena Flores Godoy)

Ostracized and attacked by the larger church community for leaving, Vazquez has tried to mend his relationship with his immediate family.

A few of them do sometimes communicate with him. But if he writes something about the church or Garcia, they immediately strike back.

At the same time, other ex-LLDM members have contacted him to share why they too left, and what the church or its leader did to them personally or to their loved ones.

'More calm and safer now'

At a time when Godoy and Vazquez feel alienated from people back home in Mexico, they are feeling welcomed by the warmth of the Island community.

They have even joined a choir.

"Islanders have been so welcoming, kind and helpful that we seriously couldn't believe it," said Godoy in an email.

"People have been very kind to us at all times, and now with Fiona we could see that even more."

'It was incredible to see all the community helping each other in such hard times,' says Godoy of what the couple experienced at the warming centres after post-tropical storm Fiona. (Submitted by Flores Godoy)

She said hurricanes aren't uncommon in Mexico, however they have never experienced one in a cold climate, so during their 14 days without power, they spent a lot of time at warming centres.



"It was incredible to see all the community helping each other in such hard times by offering their time to help cleanup, giving people hot meals and aid, or just being there for what they needed," she said.

"After all that happened to us in México — both related to LLDM and other extremely violent events — being here has been a refreshing start and we surely feel more calm and safer now," she said.

"That's a feeling that not even a hurricane can take away."