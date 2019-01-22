Women knit toward better mental health with new program

Newcomer women in P.E.I. are getting some help through a unique program which looks at improving their mental health through knitting.

The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund is giving $10,500 to Family Service P.E.I. for its Knitting to Detangle mental-health program, which brings a group of women together with a registered social worker once a week for 10 weeks.

"We talk about some of the really difficult topics of mental health — sometimes personal experience and sometimes experiences of our loved ones," said clinical therapist Shannon McCready.

'Decompress at the end of a hard day'

Topics have included postpartum depression, problems that arise when moving to a different country such as differences in child-rearing, general depression and anxiety and more.

It's allowing you to share and open up as you're ready. — Shannon McCready

McCready also teaches the women to knit in the program.

"That is something we can take home with us to help us decompress at the end of a hard day," she said. Having something repetitive to do with your hands also "helps the conversations flow better," she added.

She also shares tips on accessing mental-health services in the province for their families if they need it, "and hope to lower the stigma" around mental illness, McCready said.

"This is more of a relaxed form of counselling," she said. "It's allowing you to share and open up as you're ready."

'Life is really hard'

Alice Shi moved to P.E.I. from China a couple of years ago and says knitting helps her cope.

'As a mom with three young children, life is really hard,' says Shi. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said she gets depressed and sometimes needs help, and enjoyed taking the program. She said it got her out of the house and talking with others.

"As a mom with three young children, life is really hard. When I have some time for myself, I can enjoy my time," Shi said. "When I was knitting I felt peaceful.

"We need to take care of ourselves. We need to meet new people, learn new skills."

'Everyone cares about me'

Shi said that back in China there was a lot of stigma surrounding mental health.

The funding was announced at a news conference Tuesday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"But when I came here, I found everyone cares about me and everyone helps me — it's a different culture." She hopes more Chinese newcomers join the group.

She also said she always wanted to learn to knit, but she never had time.

The program is geared toward newcomers but all women are welcome, McCready said. The next session for a group of 10 to 12 women will begin in April.

Family Service P.E.I. is a not-for-profit charity which offers different types of counselling.

The funding for the initiative goes to rent a space, staff costs and for supplies such as yarn.

